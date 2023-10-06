Lafferty, who auditioned early in camp on a line with John Tavares, is on the bubble for a roster spot because of his $1.15 million salary, reports The Athletic.

He earns about $375,000 more than the league minimum, and that matters a lot on a team at the ceiling. Most of Lafferty's competition makes the minimum. He wasn't on a regular line in the final week of camp -- that's never a good sign. Lafferty would surely be scooped up if he's put on waivers, and in the right situation, he could help on another team's third line. Stay tuned -- the waiver deadline is 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.