Lafferty tallied a goal in Toronto's 7-2 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday.
Lafferty opened the scoring, but things went downhill for Toronto after that. It was his 11th marker and 24th point in 61 contests this season. Lafferty didn't score over his previous 12 games, and he had just two assists in that span.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Adds assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Acquired via trade•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Scores goal in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Provides pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Scores again Thursday•