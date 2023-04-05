Lafferty grabbed a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Columbus.
Lafferty snapped a six-game scoring drought with his assist on Zach Aston-Reese's opening goal in the first period. Lafferty would add a second assist in the third on another Aston-Reese tally. The 28-year-old Lafferty has mostly been asked to play a checking role since joining the Leafs, tallying one goal and five points in 17 contests. Overall, he has 11 goals and 15 assists through 68 games between Toronto and Chicago.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Records goal in loss to Islanders•
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Adds assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Acquired via trade•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Scores goal in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Provides pair of assists•