Lafferty grabbed a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Columbus.

Lafferty snapped a six-game scoring drought with his assist on Zach Aston-Reese's opening goal in the first period. Lafferty would add a second assist in the third on another Aston-Reese tally. The 28-year-old Lafferty has mostly been asked to play a checking role since joining the Leafs, tallying one goal and five points in 17 contests. Overall, he has 11 goals and 15 assists through 68 games between Toronto and Chicago.