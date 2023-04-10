Lafferty (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Florida, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Lafferty was hurt in Sunday's practice, so he will get the night off to rest. Per Mark Masters of TSN, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that the Leafs forward is "unlikely" to play in Tuesday's contest versus Tampa Bay. Lafferty has six points in 19 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Matthew Knies, will make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Two helpers in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Records goal in loss to Islanders•
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Adds assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty: Acquired via trade•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Scores goal in Wednesday's loss•