Lafferty (undisclosed) won't play Monday against Florida, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Lafferty was hurt in Sunday's practice, so he will get the night off to rest. Per Mark Masters of TSN, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that the Leafs forward is "unlikely" to play in Tuesday's contest versus Tampa Bay. Lafferty has six points in 19 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Matthew Knies, will make his NHL debut.