Blais (upper body) was back at practice Thursday, telling reporters, "We did some scans and I'm all good," David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

According to Blais, at one point, he was spitting out blood, but it seems he avoided any serious injury. With his assist versus the Blues on Tuesday, the 29-year-old winger brought his five-game pointless streak to a close. Once the Leafs start getting back some of their injured forwards, Blais will likely find himself serving as a healthy scratch. In the meantime, he figures to remain in a third-lone role alongside youngster Jacob Quillan.