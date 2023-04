Richard signed an amateur tryout contract with Toronto on Thursday and will be the backup goaltender to Joseph Woll versus the Rangers.

Richard has spent the last three seasons with Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL, going 24-18-5 with a 2.69 GAA and .918 save percentage in 2022-23. This is the third goaltender the Maple Leafs have signed to an amateur tryout this week, as Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) and Matt Murray (concussion) are both on the sidelines.