Laughton (upper body) was activated off injured reserve on Thursday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Laughton has seen action in only two NHL games this season. He missed the first 13 games with a lower-body injury and missed five games with the current injury. Laughton could see fourth-line action with Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli, replacing Jacob Quillan. Laughton has seven hits in two games.

