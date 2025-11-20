Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton (upper body) was activated off injured reserve on Thursday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Laughton has seen action in only two NHL games this season. He missed the first 13 games with a lower-body injury and missed five games with the current injury. Laughton could see fourth-line action with Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli, replacing Jacob Quillan. Laughton has seven hits in two games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Moved to injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Out Sunday, needs more evaluation•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Making season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Getting close to return•