Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Doubtful for Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Laughton (lower body) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Laughton has been on injured reserve since the start of the year due to his lower-body injury, but he's progressed in his recovery over the past week, as he resumed skating individually. He participated in Friday's practice session but will likely require at least one more matchup on the shelf before he's in the mix to return to game action.
