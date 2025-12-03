Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: First goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
It was his first goal of the season, scoring on a bouncing puck from in front of the net. It came in Laughton's eighth game of the season. He's deployed in a fourth-line role, which relegates him to the fantasy wire.
