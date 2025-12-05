default-cbs-image
Laughton scored a goal Thursday in a 5-1 win over Carolina.

The puck took a bizarre bounce off the backboards and bounced over Frederik Andersen and into the slot where Laughton slammed it past the stunned netminder. He has a goal in each of his last two games. It's a nice little burst for the pivot who has struggled to find his bearings in blue and white.

