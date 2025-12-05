Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Goals in back-to-back games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton scored a goal Thursday in a 5-1 win over Carolina.
The puck took a bizarre bounce off the backboards and bounced over Frederik Andersen and into the slot where Laughton slammed it past the stunned netminder. He has a goal in each of his last two games. It's a nice little burst for the pivot who has struggled to find his bearings in blue and white.
