Laughton was traded to Toronto from Philadelphia on Friday along with a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 first-round selection and Nikita Grebenkin, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Laughton joins the Leafs needing to get out of a funk, having scored just once in his last 12 contests. Unless he shifts to the wing, it seems unlikely the Ontario native will take on a top-six role with his new club, though he could get minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit. It would take a strong finish to the season but the 40-point threshold isn't completely out of the question for the 30-year-old Laughton.