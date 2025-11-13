default-cbs-image
Laughton (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.

Laughton's placement on IR is retroactive to Nov. 8, which means he will still need to be sidelined for the Leafs' next two contests. Even when healthy, the 31-year-old center is far from a lock for a lineup spot and could still occasionally find himself sitting in the press box as a healthy scratch.

