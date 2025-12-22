Laughton scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Stars.

Laughton tallied at 8:39 of the third period break up Jake Oettinger's shutout bid. After scoring in three straight games from Dec. 2-6, Laughton was limited to one helper over six contests prior to Sunday. The 31-year-old has five points, 23 shots on net, 32 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 17 outings this season, primarily in a bottom-six role as a defensive specialist.