Laughton recorded an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Laughton's offense hasn't been very impressive, but his defensive work has kept him in Toronto's lineup since he was traded from Philadelphia. The 30-year-old Laughton has three points over 19 outings with the Maple Leafs. Overall, he's at 30 points, 122 shots on net, 175 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 79 appearances this season. He remains on the Maple Leafs' fourth line.