Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Scratched for trade-related reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton won't play Wednesday in New Jersey for roster-management reasons, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
The Maple Leafs are expected to be sellers going into Friday's trade deadline, and Laughton is among those who might be moved. He has eight goals and 12 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. If Laughton is still a member of the Maple Leafs on Thursday, he will probably be scratched again rather than play in that night's match against the Rangers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Pots goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Lights lamp Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Second shorthanded goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Three-game goal streak•