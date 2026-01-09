Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Second shorthanded goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Philadelphia.
It was Laughton's first game as an opponent in Philly. He spent nearly 12 seasons with the Flyers before being traded to the Maple Leafs last March. Laughton has five goals, two assists and 32 shots in 25 games this season. Two of those goals have come shorthanded.
