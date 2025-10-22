Laughton (lower body) is expected to start skating individually Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Laughton, though the fact that he isn't ready to rejoin the team on the ice all but rules him out for a back-to-back against the Sabres on Friday and Saturday. Once given the all-clear, the 31-year-old center will likely push for a third-line role, unseating Nicolas Roy from that spot, though he could also be shifted to the wing.