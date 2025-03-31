Laughton managed an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Laughton has two points over his last three games. The 30-year-old is still adjusting to a smaller role with the Maple Leafs than he had with the Flyers, and that's likely to suppress his offense the rest of the way. The veteran forward is at 29 points, 114 shots on net, 159 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 72 appearances this season.