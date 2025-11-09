default-cbs-image
Laughton suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game against Boston.

Laughton was playing in his second game of the season after missing the start of the campaign due to a lower-body injury. Laughton would be a mainstay in Toronto's bottom six if he stayed healthy. If Laughton ends up missing another chunk of time, Calle Jarnkrok or Sammy Blais will draw back into the lineup.

