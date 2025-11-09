Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Sustains upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Laughton suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game against Boston.
Laughton was playing in his second game of the season after missing the start of the campaign due to a lower-body injury. Laughton would be a mainstay in Toronto's bottom six if he stayed healthy. If Laughton ends up missing another chunk of time, Calle Jarnkrok or Sammy Blais will draw back into the lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Out Sunday, needs more evaluation•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Making season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Getting close to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Doubtful for Saturday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Might practice Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton: Set to resume skating Thursday•