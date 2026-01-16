Laughton scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Laughton scored for the second time in five games. His tally Thursday put the Maple Leafs ahead 5-3 in the third period, but they weren't able to manage the lead. The 31-year-old center has contributed six goals (two shorthanded), two assists, 35 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 29 appearances this season, mainly in a fourth-line role.