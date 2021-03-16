Sabourin was demoted to AHL Toronto on Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Sabourin has appeared in just one AHL game this season and managed to rack up 17 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old appeared in 35 games with the Senators last season but hasn't made his Maple Leafs debut yet.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Ascends from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Brought up to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Down to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Up to active roster•