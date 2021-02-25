Sabourin was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Flames, per CapFriendly.
Sabourin didn't suit up Wednesday, and he's yet to make his season debut at the top level. The 28-year-old made his NHL debut last season with the Senators, playing 35 total games and producing six points and 74 hits.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Down to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Up to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Brought up to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Reporting to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Lands two-way deal•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Struggles to find footing•