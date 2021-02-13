Sabourin was recalled from AHL Toronto to the taxi squad Saturday.
Sabourin didn't play a game during his stint in the AHL, and he'll add depth with the big club for now. The 28-year-old winger logged 35 games with the Senators last season, posting six points and 33 PIM.
