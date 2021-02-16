Sabourin was returned to the taxi squad Monday, per CBS Sports.
Sabourin will continue to wait for his Maple Leafs debut, as he did not play Monday versus the Senators. The 28-year-old winger will likely remain a rotational option for Toronto.
