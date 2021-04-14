Sabourin was promoted to the active roster for Tuesday's game versus the Flames, per CapFriendly.
Sabourin suited up in the NHL for the first time since March of 2020. The 28-year-old made a quick impact, fighting Milan Lucic -- who was playing his 1,000th game -- in the first period.
