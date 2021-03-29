Sabourin was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly.
This is likely a paper move as Sabourin has yet to make his season debut with the Maple Leafs. Barring a lineup change, the 28-year-old will likely head back to the taxi squad before Monday's contest against Edmonton.
