Sabourin signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Maple Leafs on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
With Wayne Simmonds (hand) out for an extended time, Sabourin could provide some physicality in Toronto's bottom-six. The 28-year-old scored six points and laid down 74 hits in 35 games with Ottawa last season.
More News
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Struggles to find footing•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Skates highest shift total of 2020•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Gets helper in second game back•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Lifted off IR•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Unable to return yet•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Returning to lineup Monday•