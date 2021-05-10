Sabourin (undisclosed) skated with the team Monday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Sabourin has been out of action since April 13 against Calgary. Even once cleared to play, the 28-year-old winger figures to be a long shot to crack the lineup in the postseason, making him a non-factor in fantasy contests.
