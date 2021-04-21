Sabourin (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to April 13, per PuckPedia.

Sabourin made his season debut versus the Flames on April 13 and fought Milan Lucic, which likely had something to do with his injury. The 28-year-old Sabourin should be considered unlikely to return this season, as he won't be eligible to return until May 7.