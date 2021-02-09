Sabourin was sent to AHL Toronto on Monday according to CBS Sports.
Sabourin landed a two-way contract from the Maple Leafs on Sunday and it looks like he'll start out in the minors. The 28-year-old will be a good candidate for the taxi squad in the near future as he played 35 games with Ottawa last season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Lands two-way deal•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Struggles to find footing•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Skates highest shift total of 2020•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Gets helper in second game back•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Lifted off IR•
-
Senators' Scott Sabourin: Unable to return yet•