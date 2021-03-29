Sabourin was assigned to AHL Toronto on Monday.
Sabourin spent just one day with the taxi squad before being sent back down. The 28-year-old has suited up in three AHL contests this season, recording no points and 17 PIM, including a game misconduct.
