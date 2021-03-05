Sabourin was demoted to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Sabourin hasn't played for the Maple Leafs this season. The 28-year-old fills a depth role when he's with the taxi squad.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Brought up to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Down to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Up to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Brought up to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Reporting to AHL•