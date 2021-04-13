Sabourin remains on the Leafs' taxi squad.
It's colloquially known as the 'stay ready squad,' but with the addition of several bottom-six players at the deadline, Sabourin's route to the big club from the taxi got a whole lot tougher. He's a classic, old-school muscle who could bring energy and hits in six or seven minutes of ice a night. But that's about it.
