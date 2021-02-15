Sabourin ascended to the active roster Sunday, per CBS Sports.
Sabourin has yet to make his Maple Leafs debut since he was signed a two-way deal Feb. 7. Should he get into the lineup, Sabourin would provide a physical edge. He had six points, 33 PIM and 74 hits in 35 outings with the Senators in 2019-20.
