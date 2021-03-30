Sabourin was promoted to Toronto's taxi squad Tuesday.
Sabourin will be on hand as an emergency option for the Maple Leafs' upcoming four-game road trip. The 28-year-old forward has yet to crack the big club's lineup this season, but he's racked up 22 PIM in four AHL appearances.
