Maple Leafs' Sean Durzi: High-scoring defender joins Toronto

Durzi was drafted 52nd overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Durzi is another in the long list of players that have been or will be selected this year after being passed over in the 2017 draft. After posting two goals in 60 games in his draft season (that's one of the reasons he wasn't selected), Durzi responded with 15 goals in just 40 games for OHL Owen Sound in the recently completed campaign. While Durzi's offensive skills are legitimate, he is allergic to physical contact and offers nothing defensively. That's an issue when the position that you play is, wait for it ... defense! Odds are Durzi is nothing more than a good junior player, but the Leafs hope they will be able to clean up his defensive game a bit with better coaching at the professional level.