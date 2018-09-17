Maple Leafs' Sean Durzi: Shipped back to minors
Durzi was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Durzi -- who was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft -- will link up with the Marlies for the minor-league club's training camp. The organization could still decide to sent the blueliner back to juniors this season, but clearly want to get a longer look at him before making that decision.
