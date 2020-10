Der-Arguchintsev will begin the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Nizhny Novgorod (KHL).

Der-Arguchintsev spent the past four seasons with OHL Peterborough in which he generated 38 goals and 163 assists in 248 contests. A native of Russia, the 20-year-old center will get his first taste of professional hockey in the KHL. Selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Der-Arguchintsev could join the team for training camp but is unlikely to break into the 23-man roster this year.