Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Leafs nab youngest player in draft in Round 3
Der-Aguchintsev was drafted 76th overall by the Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Der-Arguchintsev, or SDA as he prefers to be called (thankfully), is the youngest player in the entire draft. When you consider that SDA won't turn 18 years old until the middle of September, he had a respectable season (12 goals, 59 points in 68 games) for OHL Peterborough. Much better as a playmaker as opposed to a finisher, SDA has the skill set to potentially take the OHL by storm in the coming years. Assuming he can bulk up quite a bit in the coming years, Toronto should have a nice player on their hands here.
