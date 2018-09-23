Maple Leafs' Semyon Der-Arguchintsev: Signs entry-level contract
Der-Arguchintsev inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Friday.
Der-Arguchintsev, who just turned 18 last week, clearly did enough to prove himself in his first NHL preseason game against Buffalo on Friday. The young Russian was awarded an entry-level contract just after the game.
