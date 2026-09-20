Bobrovsky turned aside 10 of 11 shots during Saturday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Canadiens.

Bobrovsky drew the start during Saturday's preseason opener, and he played just under half of the matchup before being replaced by Anthony Stolarz. Bobrovsky showed some signs of regression during his final year in Florida last season, going 27-23-1 with a 3.07 GAA and .877 save percentage, but he still enters the 2026-27 campaign as the Maple Leafs' expected No. 1 netminder after signing a three-year deal with Toronto during the offseason.