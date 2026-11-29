Bobrovsky made 38 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

He snapped his personal seven-game losing streak (0-6-1) since last winning Oct. 22 against the Rangers. It was Bobrovsky's best game as a Maple Leaf. He played big in the net and was on the edge of the blue paint, cutting down angles, in a way he simply hadn't done all season. His teammates noticed. "The best player on the ice today was 'Bob,'" former captain John Tavares said after the contest. "Gave us a great chance to win. You really feel for him. We couldn't hold on." This shift in Bobrovsky's performance is exactly what the Leafs and fantasy managers need. Bob may be back.