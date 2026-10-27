Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. Calgary's final two goals were empty-netters.

Bobrovsky posted a .906 save percentage and kept Toronto competitive despite the defeat. He faced steady pressure throughout the contest, but the Maple Leafs' limited offensive support prevented him from securing a victory. His individual performance was respectable, although Toronto's defensive struggles and inconsistent results could affect his fantasy value in leagues that emphasize wins. That's because the veteran goaltender has won just two of his last five starts, going 2-2-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an .887 save percentage over that span.