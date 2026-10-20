Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Bobrovsky looked outstanding en route to his first home victory with Toronto while also helping the Maple Leafs snap a three-game losing streak. The veteran netminder allowed only a first-period goal to Mason Marchment before shutting down San Jose over the final 40 minutes. His performance provides an encouraging foundation for fantasy managers, although Toronto's inconsistent start to the season could continue to affect his opportunities to accumulate wins. Nonetheless, this was a step in the right direction since it was the first time Bobrovsky allowed fewer than three goals in any outing this season.