Bobrovsky stopped 12 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Bobrovsky has had a few shaky performances this season, but this was as bad as it's been. He's lost both of his starts during the Maple Leafs' current road trip. The 38-year-old netminder is now at a 3-5-2 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .885 save percentage over 10 starts. Toronto paid up to get Bobrovsky on a three-year, $21 million contract in the summer, but the early returns haven't matched the price tag. The Maple Leafs wrap up this trip in Vancouver on Saturday.