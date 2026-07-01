Maple Leafs' Sergei Bobrovsky: Signs three-year deal

Bobrovsky agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with Toronto on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bobrovsky figures to immediately step into the top spot between the pipes for the Leafs, which is a blow to Anthony Stolarz fantasy managers. In the last 10 years, the 37-year-old Bobrovsky has missed the 50-game mark just once, in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. For his part, Bobrovsky is coming off the worst save percentage of his career (.877), but didn't have much in the way of help in front of him given the Cats' extensive injury list. He should bounce back with a much more capable team in front of him.