Bobrovsky made 33 saves in a 3-2 loss to Utah on Tuesday.

This loss was not on Bob, despite his struggles to this point in the season. Bobrovsky kept the Leafs in this game for a long time, but he was ultimately done in by stupid Leafs penalties that put the entire team on its head. Even head coach Jim Hiller commented after the game about hsi frustrations with the Leafs untimely infractions. Bobrovsky remains average, at best, with a 3-6-2 record, 3.27 GAA and .889 save percentage in 11 games played.