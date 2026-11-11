Bobrovsky made 22 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday. He allowed five goals.

This loss was not on Bob -- his teammates left their brains on the bench too many times, and he couldn't fend off the strength of the Colorado offense. For example, on the eventual winning goal, Gabriel Landeskog was left open in front of the net after John Tavares, Jake McCabe and Darren Raddysh all moved toward Nazem Kadri, who simply slid the puck to the Avs captain. Bobrovsky has been hyper-analyzed in the Big Smoke, and there has been copious criticism about high-glove vulnerability in his game. But in reality, he is well above-average in high-danger save percentage (.827 vs. .805 league average). That's a real step-up from last season in Florida where he recorded a .758. Now all Bobrovsky needs to do is clean up the long-range and high shots, which will improve his overall numbers significantly.