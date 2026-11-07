Bobrovsky will guard the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Canadiens, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Bobrovsky posted 33 saves in the most recent loss of his three-game losing streak. Despite his decent play Saturday, the 38-year-old netminder has fallen to a 3-6-2 record, a 3.27 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 11 appearances this season. If Bobrovsky continues to be inconsistent across the course of the season, he'll likely leave the door open for Anthony Stolarz to steal some starts. Bobrovsky's matchup Saturday is slated to be a difficult one against the Habs, who have won their lone game since the return of team captain Nick Suzuki. Bobrovsky is a high-risk, high-reward option in fantasy for the time being.