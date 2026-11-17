Bobrovsky will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against the Blackhawks, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Bobrovsky will look to get back on track after being left on an island by the Maple Leafs' defense in his last appearance, which was the team's 6-3 loss to Colorado on Nov. 10. Overall, the 38-year-old netminder has a 3-8-2 record, a 3.47 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. Tuesday's matchup gives Bobrovsky a strong chance to bounce back, as he'll face off against a Blackhawks' offense that is tied for last in the NHL with 2.30 goals per game this season.